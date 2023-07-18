BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs announce 2023-24 exhibition schedule

Alberni Valley Bulldogs Chase Klassen, left, and Brady McIsaac dig for the puck deep in the Surrey Eagles zone late in the third period of Game 6 of the BC Hockey League Coastal Conference semifinal, Sunday (April 23). The Bulldogs won 7-1 to force Game 7. (Susan Quinn/Alberni Valley News)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have announced their exhibition schedule for the 2023-24 season.

The Bulldogs will kick off the BCHL preseason with four exhibition games, starting with home-and-home set against the Nanaimo Clippers. The Bulldogs will visit the Frank Crane Arena on Friday, Sept. 8, then return to the Dawg Pound on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Another home-and-home set will take place the following weekend. On Friday, Sept. 15, the Bulldogs will visit the Cowichan Valley Capitals in Duncan, and on Saturday, Sept. 16 the Capitals will come to the Dawg Pound.

Tickets for the exhibition games are available online at www.albernivalleybulldogs.ca or at the Bulldogs office at the Alberni Valley Multiplex. Season tickets for the 2023-24 regular season are also available.

ICE CHIPS…The Bulldogs have been busy this summer with signings. Most recently, they have added the Ukrainian goaltender Gleb Artsatbanov and the Finnish defenceman Matias Myllykoski to their lineup for the coming season.

