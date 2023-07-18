Alberni Valley Bulldogs Chase Klassen, left, and Brady McIsaac dig for the puck deep in the Surrey Eagles zone late in the third period of Game 6 of the BC Hockey League Coastal Conference semifinal, Sunday (April 23). The Bulldogs won 7-1 to force Game 7. (Susan Quinn/Alberni Valley News)

Alberni Valley Bulldogs Chase Klassen, left, and Brady McIsaac dig for the puck deep in the Surrey Eagles zone late in the third period of Game 6 of the BC Hockey League Coastal Conference semifinal, Sunday (April 23). The Bulldogs won 7-1 to force Game 7. (Susan Quinn/Alberni Valley News)

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs announce 2023-24 exhibition schedule

Preseason games begin Sept. 8

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have announced their exhibition schedule for the 2023-24 season.

The Bulldogs will kick off the BCHL preseason with four exhibition games, starting with home-and-home set against the Nanaimo Clippers. The Bulldogs will visit the Frank Crane Arena on Friday, Sept. 8, then return to the Dawg Pound on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Another home-and-home set will take place the following weekend. On Friday, Sept. 15, the Bulldogs will visit the Cowichan Valley Capitals in Duncan, and on Saturday, Sept. 16 the Capitals will come to the Dawg Pound.

Tickets for the exhibition games are available online at www.albernivalleybulldogs.ca or at the Bulldogs office at the Alberni Valley Multiplex. Season tickets for the 2023-24 regular season are also available.

ICE CHIPS…The Bulldogs have been busy this summer with signings. Most recently, they have added the Ukrainian goaltender Gleb Artsatbanov and the Finnish defenceman Matias Myllykoski to their lineup for the coming season.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. athlete to tackle 3 sports at World Dwarf Games

Just Posted

The British Columbia Marine Employers Association says the International Longshore and Warehouse Union plans to resume strike activity after union leadership rejected a tentative deal reached last week to end a port strike that lasted nearly two weeks. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Port strike back on after tentative deal rejected

Alberni Valley Bulldogs Chase Klassen, left, and Brady McIsaac dig for the puck deep in the Surrey Eagles zone late in the third period of Game 6 of the BC Hockey League Coastal Conference semifinal, Sunday (April 23). The Bulldogs won 7-1 to force Game 7. (Susan Quinn/Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs announce 2023-24 exhibition schedule

The Alberni Valley Rescue Squad operates solely on grants and donations from the public. (AVRS FACEBOOK PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Rescue Squad receives new provincial funding

Anneli Orser, age seven, takes part in the bowling game on Third Avenue during a previous Uptown Market in Port Alberni. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Uptown Market returns to upper Third Avenue in Port Alberni