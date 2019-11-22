BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs announce schedule for postponed games

Now that the AV Multiplex can make ice, team will make up for lost time, games

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs wasted no time in rescheduling four hockey games that had to be postponed when the Alberni Valley Multiplex was closed due to an ammonia leak.

The City of Port Alberni was told it could fire up the ice refrigeration plant on Friday, Nov. 22, and the Bulldogs released the dates of their rescheduled B.C. Hockey League games within hours. The “Dawg Pound” had been closed for nearly three weeks, forcing the team to play road games in Campbell River and Oceanside, swap home games with Cowichan this week for Nov. 30, and reschedule three other games. They also moved practices to Parksville or cancelled practices in favour of dryland training.

The Bulldogs will host the following games at the Multiplex:

• Saturday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m. vs Cowichan Capitals;

• Wednesday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m. vs Merritt Centennials;

• Thursday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m. vs West Kelowna Warriors;

• Tuesday, Feb. 4, 7 p.m. vs Coquitlam Express.

READ: Port Alberni gets green light to fire up ice plant in Multiplex

Tickets for the originally scheduled nights will be accepted, or fans can exchange a paid ticket for a voucher that can be used at any remaining 2019-2020 BCHL regular-season home game at the Multiplex.

“The Bulldogs organization would like to thank all of the fans and supporters during this challenging period. We’re very thankful for the support we received from everyone in the community,” said Bulldogs president David Michaud.

“I’d personally like to thank Tim Pley, Willa Thorpe, and the team at Accent Refrigeration for their work during this entire process. We’re thrilled to know we’ll be back home in front of our amazing fans soon.”

Despite the schedule interruption, the Bulldogs are third in the BCHL’s Island Division with a 12-10-0-2 record for 26 points in 24 games.


