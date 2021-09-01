BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs are back for Summer ID Camp

Alberni Valley Bulldogs will host their first home game on Oct. 15

A member of Team Black battles for the puck against Team White during an Alberni Valley Bulldogs ID camp scrimmage session on Monday, Aug. 30. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Bulldogs are back!

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs hosted their annual Summer ID Camp from Aug. 28-30 at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

Bulldogs’ coaching and scouting staff use the identification camp each year to evaluate new talent and build relationships with future prospects. The camp included fitness testing, camp games, an education seminar and an exit interview with Bulldogs coaches. It ended with a round robin tournament between Team Red, Team Black and Team White.

The camp was also a chance for the Bulldogs to debut the new LED lighting system at Weyerhaeuser Arena. The City of Port Alberni installed the new energy-efficient lights over the summer.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to start their training camp and preseason in September. They kick off the 2020-2021 season with a game in Victoria against the Grizzlies on Oct. 8. The Bulldogs’ first home game will be on Oct. 15 when the Grizzlies come to visit.

For tickets, visit tickets.albernivalleybulldogs.ca or visit the Bulldogs office at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

A goaltender for Team Black battles keeps his eye on the puck during an Alberni Valley Bulldogs ID camp scrimmage session on Monday, Aug. 30. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)