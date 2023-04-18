BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs bite back with Game 3 win against Surrey Eagles

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs picked up a 2-1 win on home ice in Game 3 of their playoff series against the Surrey Eagles.
The Bulldogs appeared to strike early in the first period with a goal that was called off due to a high stick, but it wasn’t until the end of the first frame that Bulldogs forward Nicholas Beneteau managed to get one past Eagles goaltender Michael Sochan for a 1-0 lead.
In the second frame, Eagles forward Ryden Evers scored his seventh of the playoffs to tie things up, but Bulldogs defenceman Braden Blace scored the game-winning goal for the home team early in the third period. Bulldogs goaltender Hobie Hedquist made 24 saves in the 2-1 win, while Sochan made 33 saves.
The Surrey Eagles now have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, and both teams will be back on the ice at the Alberni Valley Multiplex for Game 4 on Wednesday, April 19. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.albernivalleybulldogs.ca.
Game 5 will take place at the South Surrey Arena on Friday, April 21.
Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHLSurrey Eagles