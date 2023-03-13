BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs bounce back with 8-3 win against Powell River Kings

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs bounced back from two losses against the Victoria Grizzlies last week by picking up an 8-3 win against the visiting Powell River Kings.

Ethan Bono got things started early for the Bulldogs on Saturday, March 11, scoring less than two minutes into the first period. Powell River tied things up just a few minutes later, but the Bulldogs quickly regained the lead with goals from Chase Klassen and Nicholas Beneteau.

Over the next two periods, Beneteau picked up a hat trick, while Tristan Taylor, Matt Kursonis and Matthew Maltais also added goals to round out the scoring for the Bulldogs. The Kings managed to add two goals of their own, but ultimately the Bulldogs took the game 8-3.

The final frame was a chippy one, with several players receiving misconduct penalties after a scrum in front of the Bulldogs net—including Port Alberni goaltender Campbell Arnold. Hobie Hedquist took his place for the final three minutes of the game.

As the regular season winds down, the Bulldogs are getting ready to host their final home game before the playoffs. They will host the Victoria Grizzlies on Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. The BCHL playoff schedule has not been announced yet.

ICE CHIPS…The BCHL announced last week that it is working alongside the NHL’s Seattle Kraken to bring the league’s annual Showcase event to the Kraken Community Iceplex in Seattle next season. The Showcase has previously taken place in Chilliwack.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL