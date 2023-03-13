Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Chase Klassen delivers a check to a Powell River player during a spirited game on March 11, 2023. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Chase Klassen delivers a check to a Powell River player during a spirited game on March 11, 2023. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs bounce back with 8-3 win against Powell River Kings

Final home game of the regular season scheduled for March 24

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs bounced back from two losses against the Victoria Grizzlies last week by picking up an 8-3 win against the visiting Powell River Kings.

Ethan Bono got things started early for the Bulldogs on Saturday, March 11, scoring less than two minutes into the first period. Powell River tied things up just a few minutes later, but the Bulldogs quickly regained the lead with goals from Chase Klassen and Nicholas Beneteau.

Over the next two periods, Beneteau picked up a hat trick, while Tristan Taylor, Matt Kursonis and Matthew Maltais also added goals to round out the scoring for the Bulldogs. The Kings managed to add two goals of their own, but ultimately the Bulldogs took the game 8-3.

The final frame was a chippy one, with several players receiving misconduct penalties after a scrum in front of the Bulldogs net—including Port Alberni goaltender Campbell Arnold. Hobie Hedquist took his place for the final three minutes of the game.

As the regular season winds down, the Bulldogs are getting ready to host their final home game before the playoffs. They will host the Victoria Grizzlies on Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. The BCHL playoff schedule has not been announced yet.

ICE CHIPS…The BCHL announced last week that it is working alongside the NHL’s Seattle Kraken to bring the league’s annual Showcase event to the Kraken Community Iceplex in Seattle next season. The Showcase has previously taken place in Chilliwack.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canucks sign forward Aidan McDonough to two-year entry-level contract

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Chase Klassen delivers a check to a Powell River player during a spirited game on March 11, 2023. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs bounce back with 8-3 win against Powell River Kings

Raylene Watts, left, and Alex Tuele, both from Fanny Bay, visit the Port Alberni waterfront looking for treasure on Wednesday, March 9, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Treasure seekers scour Port Alberni waterfront for pot of ‘gold’

The proposed trail that will link Roger Creek Park to the Scott Kenny Trail. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
City of Port Alberni receives grant funding for Roger Creek Trail work

Two minor earthquakes were recorded off B.C.’s coast on March 11 and 12, the second near Vancouver Island. (Earthquakes Canada)
2 minor earthquakes detected off Vancouver Island, in Haida Gwaii over weekend

Pop-up banner image