BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs bring home Coastal Conference Cup

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs made a triumphant return to Port Alberni this week.

The team was greeted by dozens of cheering fans as they stepped off the bus at the Alberni Valley Multiplex parking lot on Thursday, May 4, returning from a successful Game 4 in Chilliwack where they captured the B.C. Hockey League’s Coastal Conference trophy for the first time in franchise history.

Kaicee Trott, one of the fans at the multiplex on Thursday, has been a Bulldogs fan since the 2008-09 season. She was originally drawn to hockey because of her father’s passion for the game. Despite the ups and downs of the past 15 years of Bulldogs hockey, Trott has remained a consistent fan and even a photographer for Bulldogs players and their family members. Seeing the Bulldogs finally lift the Coastal Conference trophy for the first time in franchise history was an emotional moment for her.

“I cried last night when [Bulldogs captain] Chase Klassen touched that cup,” she said. “It’s just a different type of feeling, a happy kind of crying. Through all the coaches, players coming and going, there have been a lot of highs and lows.”

She said she was at the multiplex parking lot to show her support for the Bulldogs and congratulate them for a job well done.

“I want to cheer them on and show them how proud I am of them,” she said.

Bulldogs fans have made it a routine to cheer the team on from the parking lot whenever they depart for a playoff game and whenever they return. Heather Johnson, another longtime fan, says she and her sister Janette have been there to cheer the team on “from day one” of the playoffs.

“We’ve been praying for this for a long time,” she said. “We’re so proud of the boys—words can’t even explain it.”

Klassen was carrying the trophy on Thursday as the Bulldogs stepped off the bus to dole out handshakes and high-fives to the waiting fans and pose for pictures. Bulldogs president David Michaud says it was a special moment for the team.

“I’ve been in this league for a long time and you visit a lot of communities on the road,” he said. “This doesn’t happen in other places. Our guys feel supported wherever they go and that’s so valuable, especially this time of year.”

Since he took over the Bulldogs in 2019, Michaud says he has heard plenty of talk from fans about “the good old days” of Bulldogs hockey, when the arena was regularly sold out and the “Dawg Pound” was known as one of the most competitive places to play in the BCHL. This year, the Bulldogs have managed to sell out not one but three games in a row—something that hasn’t happened since 2013.

“This year has been the good old days,” he said. “[Head coach] Joe Martin and our staff have done an amazing job establishing this town and this organization on the BCHL map.”

The Bulldogs will soon be headed to the BCHL’s Fred Page Cup finals, although they are still waiting to find out who their opponent will be. They will face the winner of the Penticton Vees and Salmon Arm Silverbacks series. The Vees currently have a 3-1 series lead, with Game 5 set for Friday, May 5.



