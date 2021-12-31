BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs can’t catch up to Cowichan Valley Capitals

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Zeke Nicholson picks up a penalty for tripping Cowichan Valley Capitals forward Sam Schofield. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Bulldogs forward Josh Van Unen battles with Cowichan forward Matty Edwards for the puck. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Bulldogs forward Brandon Buhr battles for the puck in a crowd. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs dropped a 3-2 decision to the visiting Cowichan Valley Capitals on Wednesday night (Dec. 29) at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

Trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes of play, the Bulldogs pulled even just a few minutes into the second period as Brandon Buhr scored his ninth of the year. However, the Caps regained the lead just a couple of minutes later and gained some insurance with another goal early in the third.

Logan Holm gave the Bulldogs some hope as he banged home a rebound with just under four minutes remaining in regulation time. But Caps goaltender McCoy Bidewell held the fort and preserved the win for Cowichan.

The loss, just the second in regulation at the Multiplex this season, dropped the Bulldogs’ record to 15-9-3-0.

The Bulldogs have a couple of days to regroup before heading to Duncan on Saturday evening (Jan. 1) looking for revenge. The team won’t be back at home until Friday, Jan. 7.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL