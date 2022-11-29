BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs can’t crack undefeated Vees

Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ forward Ethan Bono tangles up Penticton Vees defenceman Gabriel Guilbault at the end boards during the second period of the Bulldogs’ BC Hockey League home game on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (KAICEE TROTT/ Special to the AV News)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs couldn’t crack the Penticton Vees’ perfect record, falling 7-1 to the visiting team on Friday night (Nov. 25).

The game was scoreless through 20 minutes, but Penticton opened the scoring on a shot and a rebound less than five seconds into the second period. The Bulldogs had a powerplay shortly afterwards, but couldn’t convert on it. The Vees then scored three more goals in just a matter of minutes to take a 4-0 lead into the third period.

The Vees added to their lead just 10 seconds into the final frame, then added another one a few minutes later. The Bulldogs spoiled goaltender Luca Di Pasquo’s bid for a shutout, but the Vees concluded the scoring on a powerplay with 30 seconds to play.

With the win, the Vees have now won 22 straight games to open the season. With the loss, the Bulldogs have now lost three straight at home.

But the team is hoping to change that record with the upcoming Teddy Bear Toss on Friday, Dec. 2, as the Bulldogs host the Victoria Grizzlies. Bring your teddy bears and get ready to throw them onto the ice when the Bulldogs score their first goal. The teddies will be donated to various organizations in the Alberni Valley.

Puck drop for the Teddy Bear Toss is at 7 p.m.

