Several Alberni Valley Bulldogs received awards this year from the Bulldogs coaching staff. (PHOTO COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY BULLDOGS)

Several Alberni Valley Bulldogs received awards this year from the Bulldogs coaching staff. (PHOTO COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY BULLDOGS)

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs celebrate successful 2020-21 season

Bulldogs ended the BCHL season with a second-place finish in the Island Division pod

Another Alberni Valley Bulldogs season has come to an end, although this one looked a little different than previous years.

The Bulldogs ended the 2020-21 B.C. Hockey League season with a second-place finish in the Island Division pod, two points behind the Victoria Grizzlies and nine points ahead of the third-place Nanaimo Clippers.

Bulldogs head coach Joe Martin called the shortened season a success.

“Every BCHL team—all of the staff, billets and players—nobody had any sickness,” he said. “It gives a lot of good credibility to the league.”

Bulldogs players began arriving in Port Alberni in August 2020, as the BCHL started playing exhibition games in empty arenas in September.

However, as COVID-19 case counts worsened in the fall, the province added more restrictions and BCHL teams were unable to travel around the province to play games. The players waited for the news that they could safely re-start. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs lost a large portion of their lineup to other teams and leagues that were playing in other parts of North America.

Word finally came in March that the BCHL would play a shortened 20 game “pod” season—and the Alberni Valley Bulldogs would be hosting the Island pod.

“We had a lot of new players,” said Martin. “But the buy-in from the players and their growth as a team was the reason we had a lot of success. I give them a lot of credit—it isn’t easy going from the billet house to the rink, not allowed to do anything else.”

The condensed season was tough on the players, said Martin, and the Bulldogs ended their season with a number of injuries.

But the Bulldogs had plenty of good news stories this year, from Luke Pearson’s MVP performance in goal to the dynamic trio of Stephen Castagna, Brandon Buhr and Josh Van Unen becoming one of the most dominant lines in the BCHL. Martin said he first put the three forwards together during a practice session in January and figured out very quickly that he couldn’t split them up.

“They’re creative, they feed off each other,” said Martin. “They were playing top pairing defencemen every night and still performed well.”

A number of rookies also put in impressive performances this year, including Chase Klassen, Ethan Bono and Emanuelson Charbonneau.

“A lot of our young guys got games in,” said Martin. “It’s going to help them next year. Now they can feel a bit more confident going into next season.”

Three players—Ethan Hersant, Lukas Jirousek and Pearson—will be graduating this year. The rest of the roster will be eligible to return next season.

“We have other players we’ve committed to, as well,” said Martin. “Our depth is very strong for next season.”

At this point, the BCHL does not know what the 2021-22 season will look like. But Martin is hoping to see crowds in the stands again soon.

“The fans are dearly missed by the players,” said Martin. “There’s a huge connection there that’s missing.”

After their final game on May 11—a shootout win against the Clippers—the Alberni Valley Bulldogs gathered as a group one last time to clean up the locker room, pack up personal belongings and have the Bulldogs coaching staff hand out the annual team awards. Here are this year’s award winners:

Academic Player of the Year: Ethan Bono

Unsung Hero: Josh Van Unen

Coaches Award: Stephen Castagna

Most Sportsmanlike Player: Emanuelson Charbonneau

Best Defenceman: Ryan Nause

Most Improved Player: Adam Jeffery

Hardest Working Player: Chase Klassen

Rookie of the Year: Brandon Buhr

Top Scorer: Stephen Castagna

Most Valuable Player: Luke Pearson


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL

Previous story
Kurt Browning, Elvis Stojko hit the ice when Stars On Ice returns to Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Joseph A. Dandurand is a Kwantlen First Nation writer. (Langley Advance Times File Photo)
Indigenous poet and NYT bestseller to read at Electric Mermaid

Electric Mermaid: Live Reads from Char’s Landing takes place online via Zoom on Friday, May 21

The line of Stephen Castagna, Brandon Buhr and Josh Van Unen became one of the most dominant lines in the BCHL during the 2020-21 pod season. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs celebrate successful 2020-21 season

Bulldogs ended the BCHL season with a second-place finish in the Island Division pod

The visitors’ centre and courtyard are the first places that greet visitors to McLean Mill National Historic Site in Port Alberni, B.C. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
McLean Mill exclusion application now in ALC’s hands

Decision on whether to remove national historic site from ALR ‘could take months’

NIC’s new president Lisa Domae assumed the role of president on April 12. Domae has worked at NIC since 2000, most recently as the executive vice president, academic and chief operating officer. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
New North Island College president launches draft strategic plan

Lisa Domae assumed the role of president on April 12, 2021

Terrance Mack would have celebrated his 34th birthday on May 13, 2021. Mack’s family has identified him as the victim of a homicide in an apartment on Third Avenue in Port Alberni sometime in April. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Family identifies Ucluelet man as victim of homicide in Port Alberni

Terrance Mack being remembered as ‘kind, gentle’ man

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

A forest of dance-protesters outside the BC Legislature on April 11. These participants were doing the Dance for the Ancient Forest in support of the Fairy Creek blockade and against old-growth logging. (Zoë Ducklow/News Staff)
Arrests begin at Fairy Creek blockade on Vancouver Island

Five protesters arrested as RCMP begin to enforce injunction

A thunderstorm pictured in Fraser Valley in 2021. (Black Press Media/Jaimie Grafstrom)
Wildfire concerns sparked after 320+ lightning strikes blasted B.C. yesterday

Approximately one-quarter of the province is currently listed as being at moderate risk of fire

A restaurant server on White Rock’s Marine Drive serves customers on a roadside patio. Indoor dining and recreational travel bans have been in effect since late March in B.C. (Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate falls to 411 cases Tuesday

360 people in hospital, up slightly, two more deaths

The Banff National Park entrance is shown in Banff, Alta., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Minister asks Canadians to camp carefully in national parks as season starts

Kitchen shelters in Banff National Park closed, trails on Vancouver Island will only be one-way

Names of those aboard the ship are seen at Komagata Maru monument in downtown Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The City of Vancouver has issued an apology for its racist role in denying entry to 376 passengers aboard a ship that was forced to return to India over a century ago. Mayor Kennedy Stewart says discrimination by the city had “cruel effects” on the Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims aboard the Komagata Maru, which arrived in Burrard Inlet on May 23, 1914. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor says sorry for city’s role in turning away South Asians in 1914

Kennedy Stewart has declared May 23 as the annual Komagata Maru Day of Remembrance

A crew of WestCoast WILD Adventures employees tackled an onslaught of litter left at the ‘Locks of Love’ fence at Wally Creek on May 2. (Anne-Marie Gosselin photo)
Litter woes consume popular ‘Locks of Love’ fence on B.C.’s Pacific Rim

Popular view spot near Tofino plagued by people hanging masks and other unwanted garbage

Vincent Doumeizel, senior advisor at the United Nations Global Compact on Oceans, as well as director for the Food Programme for the Lloyd’s Register Foundation, pulls up some sugar kelp seaweed off the French coast in April 2020. He was the keynote speaker during the opening ceremony of the inaugural Seaweed Days Festival. (Vincent Doumeizel/Submitted)
Let’s hear it for seaweed: slimy, unsexy and the world’s greatest untapped food source

Experts talks emerging industry’s challenges and potential at Sidney inaugural Seawood Days Festival

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read