BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs claim top spot in BCHL’s Coastal Conference

The Bulldogs will take on the Cowichan Valley Capitals starting April 1

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Josh Zary battles with Nick Marciano of the Cowichan Valley Capitals during a game in Duncan on Oct. 1, 2021. The Bulldogs and Caps will face off for round one of the BCHL playoffs. (KEVIN ROTHBAUER / BLACK PRESS)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are gearing up for a long playoff run after their most successful regular season finish in more than a decade.

The Bulldogs claimed the Coastal Conference pennant on Saturday, March 19 after a 4-1 win against the Langley Rivermen. It’s the first time since the 2009-10 season that the Bulldogs have won their division.

The team finished the 2021-22 season with a record of 35-15-3-1, good for 74 points. They also led the Coastal Conference with the fewest goals against with 148. Goaltender Hobie Hedquist tied the franchise record for shutouts, with five.

The Bulldogs are now set to face the Cowichan Valley Capitals in the Coastal Conference quarterfinals. The Caps finished eighth in the Coastal Conference, with a 15-33-5-1 record.

The first game of the playoff series will be on Friday, April 1 at 7 p.m. Game 2 will take place on Saturday, April 2. Before puck drop on Saturday, Five Acre Co. will host a tailgate party outside of the Alberni Valley Multiplex from 5-7 p.m. Hotdog sale proceeds will go towards the Zattzoo Project’s Battle of the Bands.

Tickets for the playoffs are available at the Bulldogs office or online at www.albernivalleybulldogs.ca.

