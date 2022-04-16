BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs down 2-0 in series against Langley

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono is pushed into the Langley net during Game 2 of the BCHL’s Coastal Conference semi-finals on April 16, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Josh Van Unen carries the puck into the Langley zone, pursued by two Rivermen, during Game 2 of the BCHL Coastal Conference semi-finals. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs will be headed to Langley down 2-0 against the Rivermen in the BCHL’s Coastal Conference semi-finals after a 2-1 loss in Game 2.

Langley goaltender Ajeet Gundarah was the star of the game, turning aside 35 of the 36 shots the Bulldogs directed his way.

Vitaly Levyy of the Rivermen opened the scoring in the first period to get the visiting team on the board first, and Port Alberni’s Ethan Bono scored the equalizer near the end of the first. But the game was decided by a goal from Langley’s Ryan Upson in the second period.

The Bulldogs now head to Langley for Game 3 on Tuesday, April 19, followed by Game 4 on April 20. If the team gets a win on the road, the Bulldogs will head back to Port Alberni on Friday, April 22 for Game 5.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL