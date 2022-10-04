BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs drop close game to Powell River Kings in home opener

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs scored first in their BC Hockey League home opener on Saturday, Oct. 1 but finished on the losing end of a 5-4 score with Powell River Kings.
The loss to Powell River gave the Bulldogs an 0-2 record on the weekend. They dropped a 3-1 road decision to Cowichan Capitals on Friday, Sept. 30.
The Bulldogs and Kings clashed in front of a Port Alberni crowd of 1,362. The game got a bit chippy midway through the second period, and Kings’ Nic Porchetta was booted with a game misconduct (and two-minute minor) for checking from behind.
Will Elger and Matthew Maltais both had a goal and an assist for the Bulldogs. Other Alberni Valley goals came from Cam VanSickle and Nicholas Beneteau.
The Bulldogs are at home again this Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. as they host Cowichan Capitals. They play a Thanksgiving Monday matinee Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. against Langley Rivermen.