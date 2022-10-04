Powell River Kings’ Will Jones throws some muscle at Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ Zeke Nicholson during first period BC Hockey League action in Port Alberni on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The game got even more physical in the second period as both teams opened up scoring. (ISUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Powell River Kings’ Will Jones throws some muscle at Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ Zeke Nicholson during first period BC Hockey League action in Port Alberni on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The game got even more physical in the second period as both teams opened up scoring. (ISUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs drop close game to Powell River Kings in home opener

Bulldogs are at home for a pair of Thanksgiving weekend games

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs scored first in their BC Hockey League home opener on Saturday, Oct. 1 but finished on the losing end of a 5-4 score with Powell River Kings.

The loss to Powell River gave the Bulldogs an 0-2 record on the weekend. They dropped a 3-1 road decision to Cowichan Capitals on Friday, Sept. 30.

The Bulldogs and Kings clashed in front of a Port Alberni crowd of 1,362. The game got a bit chippy midway through the second period, and Kings’ Nic Porchetta was booted with a game misconduct (and two-minute minor) for checking from behind.

Will Elger and Matthew Maltais both had a goal and an assist for the Bulldogs. Other Alberni Valley goals came from Cam VanSickle and Nicholas Beneteau.

The Bulldogs are at home again this Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. as they host Cowichan Capitals. They play a Thanksgiving Monday matinee Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. against Langley Rivermen.

BCHL, Alberni Valley BulldogsPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: Pre-season for any professional sports team is a time for optimism
Next story
Vancouver Whitecaps hand CEO Axel Schuster four-year contract extension

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Bulldog Braden Blace gets ready to shovel the puck past Powell River Kings netminder Liam Vanderkooi to tie their BCHL game 2-2 in the second period of the Bulldogs’ home opener, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at Weyerhaeuser Arena in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs drop close game to Powell River Kings in home opener

A hiker who suffered injuries while on Mount Arrowsmith’s Judge’s Route trail is rescued due to the combined efforts of Alberni Valley and Arrowsmith volunteer rescuers. (PHOTO COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY RESCUE SQUAD)
Volunteers rescue hiker in medical distress from Mount Arrowsmith

The ‘Every child matters’ barricade painted at the entrance to the ‘Orange Bridge’ (Riverbend Bridge) was vandalized sometime in the evening of Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Vandals paint racial slur on Port Alberni’s ‘Orange Bridge’ hours after reconciliation walk

The Steelworkers local 1-1937 Hall in Port Alberni is located at 4904 Montrose St. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
FORESTRY WEEK: Retired loggers’ social planned for Oct. 4

Pop-up banner image