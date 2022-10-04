BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs drop close game to Powell River Kings in home opener

Bulldogs are at home for a pair of Thanksgiving weekend games

Powell River Kings’ Will Jones throws some muscle at Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ Zeke Nicholson during first period BC Hockey League action in Port Alberni on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The game got even more physical in the second period as both teams opened up scoring. (ISUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs scored first in their BC Hockey League home opener on Saturday, Oct. 1 but finished on the losing end of a 5-4 score with Powell River Kings.

The loss to Powell River gave the Bulldogs an 0-2 record on the weekend. They dropped a 3-1 road decision to Cowichan Capitals on Friday, Sept. 30.

The Bulldogs and Kings clashed in front of a Port Alberni crowd of 1,362. The game got a bit chippy midway through the second period, and Kings’ Nic Porchetta was booted with a game misconduct (and two-minute minor) for checking from behind.

Will Elger and Matthew Maltais both had a goal and an assist for the Bulldogs. Other Alberni Valley goals came from Cam VanSickle and Nicholas Beneteau.

The Bulldogs are at home again this Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. as they host Cowichan Capitals. They play a Thanksgiving Monday matinee Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. against Langley Rivermen.

