BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs earn playoff spot

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have punched their ticket to the BCHL playoffs.
With a 4-1 win against the Powell River Kings at home on Wednesday, Feb. 16, the Bulldogs moved into sole possession of second place in the Coastal Conference and clinched a playoff berth. Playoffs are scheduled to start in April.
The team is now on a six-game winning streak, with wins against the Victoria Grizzlies on Friday night (3-2), the Chilliwack Chiefs on Saturday night (5-3) and the Nanaimo Clippers on Monday afternoon (4-2).
Their next game will be on Friday, Feb. 25 as the Powell River Kings come to town for a rematch. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.