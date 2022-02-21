BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs earn playoff spot

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Josh Van Unen gets tangled up with Powell River Kings defenceman Casey Aman shortly before scoring a goal on Feb. 16, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have punched their ticket to the BCHL playoffs.

With a 4-1 win against the Powell River Kings at home on Wednesday, Feb. 16, the Bulldogs moved into sole possession of second place in the Coastal Conference and clinched a playoff berth. Playoffs are scheduled to start in April.

The team is now on a six-game winning streak, with wins against the Victoria Grizzlies on Friday night (3-2), the Chilliwack Chiefs on Saturday night (5-3) and the Nanaimo Clippers on Monday afternoon (4-2).

Their next game will be on Friday, Feb. 25 as the Powell River Kings come to town for a rematch. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

ICE CHIPS…The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have announced the commitment of forward Brady McIsaac for the 2022-23 season. McIsaac played the 2020-21 “pod” season in a Bulldogs uniform, but this season he suited up for the Junior B Port Alberni Bombers to get more playing time and stay with the organization. McIsaac has been one of the Bombers’ top players this season, with 39 points in 23 games.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHLPort Alberni