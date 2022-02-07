BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs edge Powell River Kings in close game

Bulldogs now sit in second place in the BCHL’s Coastal Conference

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Cole Melady skates the puck into the Powell River zone during a Feb. 5 game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs edged the visiting Powell River Kings in a close win last weekend to move into second place in the BCHL’s Coastal Conference standings.

Bulldogs forward Stephen Castagna opened the scoring for the home team in the first period on Saturday, Feb. 5 with a powerplay marker.

The Kings pulled even early in the second, but Bulldogs defenceman Logan Holm picked up the game winner for the home team in the third.

With the victory, the Bulldogs improved their overall record to 22-11-3-1 on the year and moved into second place in the Coastal Conference standings.

Up next for the Bulldogs is a trip to Cowichan. They return home on Friday, Feb. 11 to face the visiting Coquitlam Express. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL