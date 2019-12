Bulldogs will be back on home ice for a double header against the Powell River Kings

Jackson Doucet led the attack for the Bulldogs against the Langley Rivermen on Saturday, Dec. 21 with two goals and one assist. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs ended 2019 on a high note, picking up three straight wins on the road.

After a 5-2 win in Wenatchee on Friday, Dec. 20 and a 6-4 win in Langley on Saturday, the Bulldogs clipped the Surrey Eagles on Sunday 3-2 in a shootout.

The Bulldogs are now 20-14-0-2 on the season and will be back on home ice for a double header against the Powell River Kings on Friday, Jan. 3 and Saturday, Jan. 4.