Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono battles along the boards behind the Rivermen net with Langley forward Riley Wallack. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ Ethan Bono named to BCHL All-Star team

All-Star Tournament will take place in January 2023 in Penticton

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono will be representing the team at the BCHL’s All-Star Tournament in the new year.

The British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) unveiled on Thursday, Nov. 17 the initial 18 skaters that will participate in the three-on-three outdoor All-Star Tournament from Jan. 20-22 in Penticton. A poll was conducted with all 18 BCHL head coaches to select one skater from each team for the roster as part of the league’s 60th Anniversary celebration.

Bono, originally from Port McNeill, was selected as the skater to represent the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. So far this season, Bono is the team’s top scorer, with 19 points (nine goals and 10 assists) in 17 games. Bono is committed to play NCAA Division 1 hockey at Merrimack College.

The BCHL All-Star Tournament will be played on a newly-built outdoor rink in downtown Penticton with four teams of six skaters and one goalie. The tournament will be a round robin format, with the top two teams facing off in a championship game. The All-Stars will also participate in a skills competition with events including hardest shot, accuracy and more.

An additional six skaters and all four goalie spots will be determined by a fan vote, starting Monday, Nov. 21. Watch the BCHL social media accounts and the league website for details on how to vote.

