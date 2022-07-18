BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs exhibition schedule highlighted by trip to Port McNeill

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono will play in a pair of games in his hometown of Port McNeill in September 2022. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have released their exhibition schedule for the 2022-23 season, which includes a trip to the north end of Vancouver Island.

The Bulldogs will be headed to Port McNeill on Sept. 16 and 17 as they take on the Powell River Kings in exhibition action.

Port McNeill is the hometown of Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono, who will get the chance to play in his old rink, Chilton Arena, during preseason action. The Bulldogs will participate in a minor hockey camp and take in the sights on a whale watching tour in between the two games against the Kings.

Taking the BCHL and the Bulldogs product on the road was a priority for the organization this season, said Bulldogs president David Michaud.

“I think it’s important to showcase our brand and the BCHL product to places that don’t always get to see how great this level of hockey is,” he said.

“Heading to Port McNeill was such an easy decision with the help we’ve received from the community in organizing the games for us. The fact that it’s home for Ethan Bono is an added bonus.”

The Bulldogs will also host the Cowichan Valley Capitals in a pair of split squad games on Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to kick off the schedule. The Bulldogs will play Cowichan again for a home and home set on Sept. 9 and 10 and will host the Nanaimo Clippers on Sept. 13.

Tickets for the Bulldogs home exhibition games will go on sale soon at www.albernivalleybulldogs.ca, including the two-game set in Port McNeill.

ICE CHIPS...The Bulldogs have announced that MVP goaltender Hobie Hedquist will be returning for the 2022-23 season. Hedquist played more minutes than any other goaltender in the BCHL last season and was named a second team all-star, as well as a finalist for goaltender of the year.

