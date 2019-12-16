BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs fall to Chiefs on Teddy Bear Toss night

Alberni Valley Bulldogs picked up two out of four points over the weekend

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs picked up two out of four points over the weekend, with a win on the road and a loss at home.

The newest Bulldogs forward, Matthew Grouchy, is already making an impression in his first two games with the team. After he was acquired from the QMJHL’s Gatineau Olympiques on Wednesday, Dec. 11, Grouchy played in his first game with the Bulldogs in Duncan against the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Friday. He picked up two assists in the game, including an assist on the game-winning overtime goal by Tim Gould.

Although the Bulldogs were able to pick up two big points on the road, they fell to the Chilliwack Chiefs on Saturday night. Ryan Doolin made the teddy bears fly for the annual Teddy Bear Toss just 27 seconds into the contest, but the Chiefs would answer back seven minutes into the first.

The Bulldogs took the lead on the powerplay late in the opening period, thanks to a deflection by Caige Sterzer, but the Chiefs scored the lone goal in the second period to tie it up.

The third period saw six goals scored, with Chilliwack taking the lead three times in the period. In the end, it was the Chiefs who emerged victorious with a 6-4 win. Goaltender Luke Pearson made 38 saves in the loss.

The Bulldogs, who are now 17-14-0-2 on the season, will kick off a three game road trip this weekend before a holiday break. They will be back in the Dawg Pound on Friday, Jan. 3 to face the Powell River Kings.

ICE CHIPS…Bulldogs goaltender Jackson Glassford has been named to the Team West roster for the 2020 CJHL Prospects Game. The game takes place Jan. 14 in Hamilton, Ontario and will see Team West take on Team East in a battle of the top draft-eligible prospects in the CJHL.