BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs fall to Clippers in overtime

Clippers defenceman Jack O’Brien pokes the puck away from Bulldogs forward Brandon Buhr during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on April 28, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Clippers defenceman Chase Barlow pursues Bulldogs forward Josh Van Unen during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on April 28, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono fires a shot that manages to sneak past Clippers goaltender Jordan Naylor during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on April 28, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs fell to the Nanaimo Clippers in overtime to finish a back-and-forth game on Wednesday evening (April 28).

This marks the first time in the 2020-21 pod season that the Clippers have beaten the Bulldogs.

Clippers forward Thomas Maia opened scoring late in the first, but Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono tied things up at the end of the first period with a powerplay goal assisted by Adam Jeffery and Chase Klassen.

Klassen, Jeffery and Bono teamed up for another powerplay goal in the second period to take a 2-1 lead, but the Clippers responded with a powerplay marker of their own to tie things up once again.

With no scoring in the third period, the game went to overtime. Maia picked up his second goal of the game to capture the win for the Nanaimo Clippers.

Clippers goaltender Jordan Naylor stopped 33 of 35 shots, while Bulldogs goaltender Luke Pearson made 37 saves.

The two teams will face each other again on Friday, April 30. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. You can catch the action on 93.3 The PEAK FM or on www.hockeytv.com.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL