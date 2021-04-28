BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs fall to Clippers in overtime

Clippers defenceman Jack O’Brien pokes the puck away from Bulldogs forward Brandon Buhr during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on April 28, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Clippers defenceman Jack O’Brien pokes the puck away from Bulldogs forward Brandon Buhr during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on April 28, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Clippers defenceman Chase Barlow pursues Bulldogs forward Josh Van Unen during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on April 28, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Clippers defenceman Chase Barlow pursues Bulldogs forward Josh Van Unen during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on April 28, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono fires a shot that manages to sneak past Clippers goaltender Jordan Naylor during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on April 28, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono fires a shot that manages to sneak past Clippers goaltender Jordan Naylor during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on April 28, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs fell to the Nanaimo Clippers in overtime to finish a back-and-forth game on Wednesday evening (April 28).

This marks the first time in the 2020-21 pod season that the Clippers have beaten the Bulldogs.

Clippers forward Thomas Maia opened scoring late in the first, but Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono tied things up at the end of the first period with a powerplay goal assisted by Adam Jeffery and Chase Klassen.

Klassen, Jeffery and Bono teamed up for another powerplay goal in the second period to take a 2-1 lead, but the Clippers responded with a powerplay marker of their own to tie things up once again.

With no scoring in the third period, the game went to overtime. Maia picked up his second goal of the game to capture the win for the Nanaimo Clippers.

Clippers goaltender Jordan Naylor stopped 33 of 35 shots, while Bulldogs goaltender Luke Pearson made 37 saves.

The two teams will face each other again on Friday, April 30. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. You can catch the action on 93.3 The PEAK FM or on www.hockeytv.com.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Brady Tkachuk records Gordie Howe hat trick as Senators thump Canucks 6-3

Just Posted

Clippers defenceman Jack O’Brien pokes the puck away from Bulldogs forward Brandon Buhr during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on April 28, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs fall to Clippers in overtime

Port Alberni still holding onto second place in Island Pod

Ed and Naomi Nicholson have managed to expand Chims Guest House despite the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now they are up for a VIREB commercial building award for their expansion. (CHAISSON CREATIVE PHOTO)
Chims Guest House up for VIREB award

Business is the only one in Port Alberni on Island-based list of finalists

Bella Hall of Port Alberni winds up to throw the hammer during a practice session at Bob Dailey Stadium in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY DARREN WILLIS)
Port Alberni to host Olympic-level hammer throw competition

Port Alberni’s Bella Hall competing

An image of Pt. Pimm Lightouse on Prince Edward Island, drawn by Port Alberni artist Jim Sears. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Last chance to view local artwork at Rollin Art Centre

Current art exhibit features local artist, Jim Sears

Denny and Sara Durocher have been involved in numerous community events and projects since they moved to the Alberni Valley in the early 1970s. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Denny and Sara Durocher, community leaders

Alberni couple’s journey a labour of love for their community

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

Each naloxone kit has three syringes, three vials of naloxone, a pair of latex gloves, airway breathing apparatus and alcohol swabs. (Black Press Media file photo)
Health authority extends overdose advisory for Vancouver Island communities

There’s still an increase of opioid and stimulant overdoses

Commissioner Austin Cullen, lawyer Brock Martland, and former cabinet minister and Langley East MLA Rich Coleman, as Coleman testified before the money laundering commission on Wednesday, April 28. (Screengrab)
Coleman deflects questions about money laundering in B.C. casinos at hearing

The longtime former Langley MLA was asked about disbanding a gambling crime police unit

Loren Barr, a stem cell transplant patient in the Comox Valley, is trying to raise awareness what he calls a “second dose situation.” Scott Stanfield photo
Immunocompromised B.C. man slams province over second dose vaccine delays

Stem cell transplant patient says delays are putting vulnerable people at risk

B.C.’s construction industry continues to be the No. 1 employer in B.C.’s goods sector, with more than 219,500 people relying directly on construction for a paycheque. (Black Press Media file photo)
Survey shows B.C. construction industry building career opportunities

Estimated 11,331 construction jobs in B.C. will go unfilled by 2030 due to labour shortages

Friends of Victoria Basketball continues to plan the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament for June 29 to July 4 at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria. (Courtesy Canada Basketball)
Olympic basketball qualifier on target to host games in Victoria this summer

FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament set for June 29 to July 4 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

A vending machine offers hand sanitizer and protective face masks at the Waterfront SkyTrain station in downtown Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 patients in hospital up to 515, 5 deaths Wednesday

More virus hotspot vaccine clinics announced for age 30 and up

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Mohammad Movassaghi and a copy of his release order as he leaves Vancouver Police Department jail. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. judge says man’s COVID rule-breaking was like dealing fentanyl on the street

Mohammad Movassaghi, who police say ran a condo nightclub, was sentenced today to one day in jail, a $5,000 fine and 18 months’ probation

Most Read