BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs fall to conference leaders Langley Rivermen in OT

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Stephen Castagna battles with two Langley Rivermen in front of the Langley net during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Nov. 27. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Josh Van Unen winds up to fire a shot at the Langley Rivermen goal on Saturday, Nov. 27. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono battles along the boards behind the Rivermen net with Langley forward Riley Wallack. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

After sweeping a home-and-home set against the Victoria Grizzlies last week, the Alberni Valley Bulldogs dropped a close game against the top team in the Coastal Conference.

The Langley Rivermen opened the scoring on Saturday, Nov. 27 early in the second period, but the Bulldogs pulled even in the third as they capitalized on a five-on-three man advantage. The score remained locked at 1-1 until Langley player Max Dokovac tucked the puck past Bulldogs goaltender Hobie Hedquist just 35 seconds into overtime to win the game for the Rivermen.

The Bulldogs now have a 10-6-3-0 record on the season. The team will head to Powell River this weekend for a pair of games against the Kings. They return home on Friday, Dec. 10 for a game against Salmon Arm.

ICE CHIPS…Bulldogs defenceman Braden Blace will be headed to Penticton in the new year for the BCHL’s all-star game. Blace was voted as the Bulldogs representative by a poll of BCHL coaches. Three other Bulldogs—Brandon Buhr, Josh Van Unen and Hobie Hedquist—are on the ballot for a fan all-star vote. Voting was scheduled to close on Nov. 30.

