BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs fall to Kings in goal-filled game

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs fell to the Powell River Kings in a goal-filled game on Thursday, Nov. 18 by a final score of 8-7.

The Kings opened the scoring early in the first period, but the Bulldogs answered quickly on the powerplay with a goal from Ethan Bono.

However, the Kings would score two more shortly after, forcing a goalie change just under 13 minutes into the game. Before he was replaced by Hobie Hedquist, Bulldogs goaltender Jackson Glassford earned a game misconduct by breaking his stick and throwing it into the stands. He was later suspended two games by the BCHL and issued an apology to fans over social media.

“During last night’s game I lost my temper and my actions were not OK,” he said. “I would like to personally apologize to the fans who were affected. I will learn from this.”

At the end of the opening frame, Bono scored his second of the game to make it 3-2 heading into intermission.

In the second, the goals kept coming. Bulldogs forward Josh Zary tied things up, but the Kings followed suit and took the lead back once again to make it 4-3. Just over two minutes later, Zary tied things up again with a shorthanded goal. But the Kings responded in a big way, scoring three unanswered goals in five minutes and three seconds to make it a 7-4 game. However, the Bulldogs would not go down quietly, as Bulldogs players Ethan Leyer and Josh Van Unen closed the gap to make it a 7-6 game.

In the third, the Kings added another goal. Bulldogs player Nicholas Beneteau responded with a goal of his own, but it wasn’t enough. The Bulldogs fell 8-7 to the Kings.

The Bulldogs will play host again on Wednesday, Nov. 24, this time to the Victoria Grizzlies. Puck drop will be at 7 p.m. at the Alberni Valley Multiplex. Tickets are available at the Bulldogs main office at the multiplex or online at www.albernivalleybulldogs.ca.

ICE CHIPS…Veteran defenceman Ryan Nause has committed to play NCAA hockey at Bentley University for the 2022-203 season. Nause joined the Bulldogs last season and posted two goals and 12 assists in 20 “pod” games. So far this year, he has one goal and eight assists in 16 games.

