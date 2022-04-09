Cowichan goaltender McCoy Bidewell makes a save on Bulldogs forward Chase Klassen during Game 2 of the BCHL’s Coastal Conference quarter-final playoff series on Saturday, April 2. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs gearing up for Round 2 of playoffs

Bulldogs will host Game 1 and Game 2 at home on April 15 and 16

After sweeping the Cowichan Valley Capitals in the conference quarter-finals of the BC Hockey League playoffs, the Alberni Valley Bulldogs are gearing up for the next round.

The Bulldogs will host Games 1 and 2 of the Coastal Conference Semi-Finals at home on Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16. The team is still waiting to see who they will host. The Langley Rivermen, Coquitlam Express and Victoria Grizzlies are all possibilities.

Tickets are on sale now at the Bulldogs office for both games. The team had more than 1,300 fans in attendance for both games in Round 1, and the club is hoping for even more in Round 2. There will be no change in ticket prices for the second round of the playoffs.

“We have some of the very best fans in the BCHL,” said club president David Michaud. “Seeing the passion back in the Dawg Pound was exciting for our players. We want to keep the energy high, so we’re excited to announce that there will be no price change for the Conference Semi-Finals. I’m hoping that is enough to entice the people of Port Alberni to get us a sellout.”

Tickets are available at the Alberni Valley Multiplex and online at www.albernivalleybulldogs.ca.

