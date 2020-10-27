BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs get back in the win column in preseason play

Clippers defender Michael Craig, pursued by Bulldogs forward Oak MacLeod, goes hard into the boards behind the Clippers net. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs got back in the win column last weekend after defeating the Nanaimo Clippers 3-2 at home.

Just one night after a wild 9-8 shootout loss to the Grizzlies, the Bulldogs were committed to a “simple” team-first approach on Saturday, Oct. 24, according to head coach Joe Martin.

The Grizzlies opened the scoring early in the first, but Dawson Tritt tied things up just a few minutes later. The two teams exchanged goals again in the second, with Alberni’s Jacob Bosse getting one on the powerplay before Nanaimo’s Brody Waters snuck one in shorthanded with less than a minute remaining in the period.

The game-winner, sniped by the Bulldogs’ Josh Van Unen, came shorthanded early in the third period.

The Bulldogs pushed the pace throughout the game, outshooting the Clippers 15-7 in the third period and 38-30 overall. Bulldogs goaltender Jackson Glassford made 28 saves for the win. The win snapped a five-game winless skid for the Alberni Valley team.

Next up, the Bulldogs will host the Victoria Grizzlies on Tuesday, Oct. 27. The team will travel to Nanaimo on Friday for another game against the Clippers.

ICE CHIPS…The Alberni Valley Bulldogs acquired forward Oak MacLeod this weekend in a three-team deal with the Estevan Bruins of the SJHL and the OJHL’s Collingwood Blues. MacLeod made his BCHL debut on Friday, scoring once in the Bulldogs’ 9-8 shootout loss.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.