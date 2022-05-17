Cowichan Valley Capitals forward David Jacobs moves in on goaltender Hobie Hedquist. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs goaltender named NHL draft prospect

Hobie Hedquist listed No. 27 as a North American goalie

NHL Central Scouting released its final rankings ahead of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and one Alberni Valley Bulldogs player has been listed as a potential draft prospect.

Goaltender Hobie Hedquist was listed at No. 27 as a North American goalie. Hedquist was one of four current BCHLers to make the list.

Hedquist had five shutouts during the regular season, which was second most in the BCHL. He also finished with a 0.909 save percentage, a 2.53 goals-against average and a record of 28-9-4, while playing by far the most minutes of any goaltender in the league. He was named a Second-Team All-Star and a finalist for the BCHL’s Top Goaltender Award.

The Heron Lake, Minn. native boosted those numbers in the postseason, finishing with a 0.920 save percentage and a 1.98 goals-against average.

Hedquist is committed to the University of North Dakota.

The 2022 NHL Draft takes place on July 7 and 8 in Montreal, Quebec.

