BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs hand out year-end hardware for 2022-23 season

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs, along with family, billet families, corporate partners and fans, gathered on Tuesday night (March 28) for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs Annual Awards Gala, which was held at the RimRock Casino.
Bulldogs captain Chase Klassen won the Humanitarian of the Year award, which is now named the Bill Surry Memorial Award in honour of the late community volunteer Bill Surry.
“It was a night to celebrate another tremendous season of team and, of course, individual accomplishments,” said David Michaud, Bulldogs president. “A special thank you to the members of the Port Alberni Junior Hockey Society who put the entire evening together, and to our corporate partners who donated auction items, or sponsored individual awards.”
Award winners:
Academic Player of the Year – High School: Caden Tremblay
Academic Player of the Year – College: Logan Holm
Humanitarian of the Year (Bill Surry Memorial Award): Chase Klassen
Unsung Hero Award: Hobie Hedquist
Most Improved Player: Matt Kursonis
Most Sportsmanlike Player: Will Elger
Community Hero Award: Chase Klassen
Paul Cyr Perseverance Award: Brandon Buhr
Coaches Choice Award: Campbell Arnold
Best Defenceman: Emanuelson Charbonneau
Rookie of the Year: Will Elger
Top Scorer: Nicholas Beneteau
Most Valuable Player: Nicholas Beneteau