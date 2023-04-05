Chase Klassen (centre) receives the Community Hero Award for 2023 from Bulldogs president David Michaud. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs hand out year-end hardware for 2022-23 season

Bulldogs captain Chase Klassen won the Bill Surry Memorial Award

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs, along with family, billet families, corporate partners and fans, gathered on Tuesday night (March 28) for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs Annual Awards Gala, which was held at the RimRock Casino.

Bulldogs captain Chase Klassen won the Humanitarian of the Year award, which is now named the Bill Surry Memorial Award in honour of the late community volunteer Bill Surry.

“It was a night to celebrate another tremendous season of team and, of course, individual accomplishments,” said David Michaud, Bulldogs president. “A special thank you to the members of the Port Alberni Junior Hockey Society who put the entire evening together, and to our corporate partners who donated auction items, or sponsored individual awards.”

Award winners:

Academic Player of the Year – High School: Caden Tremblay

Academic Player of the Year – College: Logan Holm

Humanitarian of the Year (Bill Surry Memorial Award): Chase Klassen

Unsung Hero Award: Hobie Hedquist

Most Improved Player: Matt Kursonis

Most Sportsmanlike Player: Will Elger

Community Hero Award: Chase Klassen

Paul Cyr Perseverance Award: Brandon Buhr

Coaches Choice Award: Campbell Arnold

Best Defenceman: Emanuelson Charbonneau

Rookie of the Year: Will Elger

Top Scorer: Nicholas Beneteau

Most Valuable Player: Nicholas Beneteau

Chase Klassen (centre) receives the Community Hero Award for 2023 from Bulldogs president David Michaud. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)
