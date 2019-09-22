Bulldogs forward Caige Sterzer drives to the net during a game against the Nanaimo Clippers on Saturday, Sept. 21. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs improve to 3-0 at home

Port Alberni team still looking for a road win

After picking up a 2-1 win against the Nanaimo Clippers on Saturday, Sept. 21, the Alberni Valley Bulldogs are now 3-0 at home in the 2019-20 season.

Bulldogs’ forward Mitch Deelstra opened scoring 15:44 into the first period, assisted by Dawson Tritt and Ryan Doolin. Deelstra added his second of the game at 12:19 in the second with a power play marker, assisted by Jimmy Rayhill. Nanaimo cut the lead in half with a goal in the last minutes of the third period, but the Bulldogs held on to take the game.

Bulldogs’ goaltender Jackson Glassford made 35 saves in the effort, picking up his second win of the season, while Deelstra took the league lead in goals.

Although the team is undefeated at home, the Bulldogs are 3-4 on the season. Next weekend is an extended roadtrip, with games in Prince George, Chilliwack and Coquitlam, followed by the BCHL showcase in Chilliwack. The Bulldogs will be at home again on Oct. 5 as they host the Cowichan Valley Capitals.

