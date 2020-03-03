Bulldogs goaltender Luke Pearson kicks away a shot during a Nanaimo power play opportunity on Tuesday, March 3 during Game 3 of the BCHL playoffs. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs look to avoid elimination against Nanaimo Clippers

Nanaimo Clippers have taken a 3-0 lead in round one of the BCHL playoffs

The Nanaimo Clippers have taken a 3-0 series lead over the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in the first round of the BCHL playoffs.

The comeback fell short for the Bulldogs as they faced the visiting Clippers in Port Alberni on Tuesday, March 3. Nanaimo opened the scoring 7:21 into the first period with a powerplay goal from Liam Ryan, then doubled their lead with a goal from Kyler Kovich less than a minute into the second.

The Bulldogs came out flying in the third period, drawing a penalty in the opening minute, and Bulldogs forward Jackson Doucet scored on the ensuing powerplay to cut the lead in half.

But Nanaimo’s Aiden Hansen-Bukata scored at 11:22 to make it 3-1. Although Dawson Tritt was able to notch one more goal for the home team before the end of the game, the comeback fell just short for the Bulldogs. Nanaimo took Game 3 with a 3-2 score.

The Bulldogs will look to avoid elimination during Game 4 at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Thursday, March 5. Game time is 7 p.m.

BCHL

Bulldogs defenceman Moe Acee and Clippers defenceman Devon Mussio battle against the boards during Game 3 of the BCHL playoffs in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Bulldogs forward Stephen Castagna battles in front of the Clippers net. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Bulldogs forward Dawson Tritt fires a shot on the Nanaimo net. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Most Read