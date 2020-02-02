Bulldogs defenceman Grayson Valente winds up to fire a shot on goal during a game against the West Kelowna Warriors on Thursday, Jan. 30. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs lose three games in three days

BCHL playoff tickets now available

As the BCHL playoffs approach, the Alberni Valley Bulldogs are looking for a win.

The team played three games in a row last week, starting with a make-up game against the West Kelowna Warriors on Thursday, Jan. 30. The Bulldogs were shut out 3-0 at home.

On Friday, the Bulldogs travelled to Nanaimo to face the Clippers in a game that came right down to the buzzer. Although the game was tied 3-3 in the third period, Nanaimo scored with just 12 seconds left to go in the game and took the 4-3 win.

In the opening frame, Bulldogs captain Mitch Deelstra was hit hard by Clippers forward Scott Mahovlich. Deelstra left the game and did not return, while Mahovlich received a major penalty and was tossed from the game.

But Deelstra was able to return to the Bulldogs lineup on Saturday as Port Alberni hosted the Victoria Grizzlies. Things looked good for the Bulldogs as they took a 1-0 lead just 10 seconds into the game, but Victoria followed this up with two in the opening frame. Bulldogs forward Matthew Grouchy tied things up in the second, but the Grizzlies scored again late in the second period and took the 3-2 win.

The Bulldogs are now 24-23-1-2 on the season and return to the Dawg Pound on Tuesday, Feb. 4 to face the Coquitlam Express. This will be their last home game before an extended road trip.

The team announced on Saturday that playoff tickets for home games one and two of the opening round are now on sale. Current season ticket members will have until Sunday, Feb. 23 to renew their seats. After the 23rd, all remaining inventory will be open to the general public for purchase. Playoff tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for youth (18 and under).

“It’s always an exciting time when playoff tickets go on sale,” said Bulldogs President David Michaud in a press release. “It really is the best time of the year. The games are tight and the stakes are high. It’s a huge bonus for our players knowing the support that is there for them in the Dawg Pound.”

The dates and opponent are still to be decided. Details will be made official once the standings in the Island Division are finalized.

Bulldogs forward Tommy Bannister keeps the puck away from West Kelowna. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman Tim Gould checks Nanaimo Clippers forward Tyler Williams during a BCHL game Friday at Frank Crane Arena. (Greg Sakaki/Nanaimo News Bulletin)

Nanaimo Clippers player Devon Mussio looks for a partial breakaway as Alberni Valley Bulldogs opponents Ryan Doolin and Jimmy Rayhill defend on the play during a BCHL game Friday at Frank Crane Arena. (Greg Sakaki/Nanaimo News Bulletin)

