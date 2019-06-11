BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs making moves in the offseason

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are making moves during the offseason.
Over the last week, the team has acquired a new goaltender and a blueliner. In return, defenceman Sam Pouliot and Bulldogs’ captain Marcus Walter will be headed the other way.
The Bulldogs announced last week that they completed a trade with the Whitby Fury of the Ontario Junior Hockey League, acquiring the playing rights of goaltender Luke Pearson in return for defenceman Sam Pouliot and future considerations.
Pearson spent two seasons with the Fury, including a breakout campaign last year as a 17-year-old that saw him post 25 wins, a 1.94 goals-against average and .938 save percentage. He was the runner-up for the OJHL’s Goaltender of the Year award and was named to the league’s All-Prospect Team.
Headed the other way in the deal is Pouliot, who joined the Bulldogs in an early season trade from the Powell River Kings and registered two assists in 37 regular season games.
On Monday, June 10, the Bulldogs completed a trade with the Notre Dame Hounds of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, acquiring the playing rights of defenceman Tim Gould in return for Marcus Walter and future considerations.
Gould has spent two seasons with the Hounds after breaking into the SJHL with a 31-point season as a 17-year-old. He suited up in 54 regular season games last season, scoring six goals and totalling 29 points. The 19-year-old is a two-time invitee to Team Canada West’s evaluation camp for the World Junior A Challenge and he is committed to attend the University of Maine in the 2020-21 season.
Headed the other way is Walter, who joined the Bulldogs in a trade last summer and made a big impact on the ice and in the dressing room, posting 16 points in 51 regular season games while being named the team’s captain in December.
Pearson and Gould will join their new teammates when the Bulldogs’ 2019 Main Camp opens on August 19.