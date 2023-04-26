Alberni Valley Bulldogs fans celebrated from the Alberni Valley Multiplex as the Bulldogs opened the scoring in Game 7 on Tuesday, April 25. (SCREENSHOT)

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs move on to next round after Game 7 win against Surrey

The Bulldogs will face the Chilliwack Chiefs in the Coastal Conference championship

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are moving on to the BCHL’s Coastal Conference championship after a 3-1 Game 7 win in Surrey on Tuesday, April 25.

Hundreds of Alberni Valley Bulldogs fans, who were watching the game on the big screen at the Alberni Valley Multiplex, didn’t have to wait long to celebrate, as Bulldogs forward Will Elger opened the scoring just 1:43 into the first period. Less than a minute later, Surrey’s Conner Scheider was sent to the penalty box for holding and the Bulldogs capitalized on the opportunity with a powerplay goal from Matt Kursonis.

Surrey’s Jake Bongo scored near the end of the first frame to cut the Bulldogs’ lead in half, but this would be the last goal scored until the dying seconds of the game, when Port Alberni’s Brandon Buhr captured an empty-net insurance marker, assisted by Chase Klassen.

With the win, the Bulldogs are moving on to the next round, where they will face the Chilliwack Chiefs. It’s the first time since 2013 that the Bulldogs have made it to the conference championship.

Games 1 and 2 will take place at the Dawg Pound on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. for both games. The series will move on to Chilliwack for Games 3 and 4.

Tickets for the first two games can be purchased at the Bulldogs office (open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online at www.albernivalleybulldogs.ca.

