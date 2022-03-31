BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs offer fan bus to Cowichan playoff games

Bulldogs forward Josh Van Unen battles with Cowichan forward Matty Edwards for the puck during a previous game between the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and the Cowichan Valley Capitals. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)

With the BCHL playoffs set to start this weekend, the Alberni Valley Bulldogs are looking for ways to bring their home ice advantage on the road.

Games 1 and 2 between the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Cowichan Valley Capitals will take place at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on April 1 and 2.

But the Bulldogs are also planning to host a fan bus for Games 3 and 4, which will take place in Duncan on April 5 and 6.

“We have some of the best fans in the BCHL and our players get so inspired to play in front of them,” said Bulldogs president David Michaud in a press release.

“We hope we can fill a bus for each game and bring our tremendous atmosphere from home on the road with us.”

The cost for the trip will be just $40, including taxes and a game ticket. The fan bus will depart the front Alberni Valley Multiplex parking lot at 4:30 p.m. and return home immediately after the game.

Fans can purchase their seats at the Bulldogs office. Seating is limited to just 50 people.

Black Press is getting in on the rivalry between the Capitals and Bulldogs. Cowichan Valley Citizen publisher David van Deventer has challenged Alberni Valley News group publisher Teresa Bird to a bet: publisher in the losing community must pose for a photo with the winning publisher and captain of the winning hockey team—wearing the winner’s jersey—for a photo to be published in both newspapers.

Bird says game on.

“The Alberni Valley News has always been proud to support the Bulldogs for their winning efforts both on and off the ice,” Bird said. “We are 100 percent behind them now as they battle to win the championship they’ve earned. I am looking forward to seeing my colleague in Duncan wearing a Bulldogs’ jersey!”

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL