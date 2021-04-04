BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs pick up overtime win against Cowichan

For the second night in a row, the Alberni Valley Bulldogs came back from behind to force overtime against their opponents. But this time, the Bulldogs emerged victorious.

Just a day after opening their 2020-21 season with a shootout loss against the Victoria Grizzlies, the Bulldogs took to the ice to face the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Saturday, April 3.

Bulldogs forward Josh Van Unen opened scoring early in the first, but the Capitals tied it up just before the period came to an end.

In the second period, the Capitals jumped out in front with a 3-1 lead, then added another goal in the third. But the Bulldogs answered back. Defenceman Darren Beattie had his first of the season, followed by a powerplay marker from forward Lukas Jirousek. Rookie Brady McIsaac sent the game to overtime in dramatic fashion, notching his first-ever BCHL goal with three seconds left on the clock.

Bulldogs forward Adam Jeffery ended the game just over a minute into overtime with an assist from Brandon Buhr, and the Bulldogs were able to pick up their first win of the regular season. Goaltender Luke Pearson made 24 saves throughout the night.

The Bulldogs will take the ice again on Monday night (April 5) with a rematch against the Victoria Grizzlies. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Games can be watched on www.hockeytv.com with a subscription, or tune into 93.3 The PEAK FM for play-by-play.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Alberni Valley Bulldogs BCHL

