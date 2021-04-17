BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs pick up second shutout against Cowichan

Braden Blace’s first BCHL goal ended up being the game-winner as the Alberni Valley Bulldogs shut out the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Saturday, April 17.

Blace, originally from the Cowichan Valley, scored his first BCHL goal against his former home team at 15:24 in the first period, firing a shot from the point that snuck past Cowichan goaltender Lucas Pfeil. The assist went to Lukas Jirousek.

Blace was not the only Bulldog to pick up his first BCHL goal, as forward Jaydon Merritt notched his first three minutes into the second period. Brandon Buhr added his fifth of the season later in the second, and Chase Klassen sealed the game with an empty-netter in the third period.

Bulldogs goaltender Luke Pearson made 40 saves for his second shutout of the pod season. His first shutout was also against the Caps.

READ MORE: Pearson earns shutout in Bulldogs’ win over Cowichan Capitals

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are back on the ice Sunday (April 18) to face the Nanaimo Clippers at 1 p.m. Catch the Bulldogs on 93.3 PEAK FM or on www.HockeyTV.com.

ICE CHIPS…A Thursday, April 15 game between the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Nanaimo Clippers was postponed last week due to a “potential positive” COVID-19 test result. The test was later determined to be negative, and the game has now been rescheduled to May 11.

Most Read