BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs pick up second shutout against Cowichan

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Kobe Assam battles for the puck despite being knocked to the ice during a physical first period against the Cowichan Valley Capitals on April 7. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman Braden Blace—originally from the Cowichan Valley—fires a shot past Cowichan Valley Capitals forward Sean Ramsay. The shot ended up becoming Blace’s first BCHL goal. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Brandon Buhr fires a slapshot towards the Cowichan goal during a game on Saturday, April 17. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Cowichan Valley Capitals forward Alec Scouras collides with Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Chase Klassen during a physical first period on Saturday, April 17. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Cowichan Valley Capitals defenceman Austen McIvor evades Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Stephen Castagna behind the Cowichan net. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Cowichan Valley Capitals defenceman Logan Rands pokes the puck away from Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Talon Duff. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Braden Blace’s first BCHL goal ended up being the game-winner as the Alberni Valley Bulldogs shut out the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Saturday, April 17.

Blace, originally from the Cowichan Valley, scored his first BCHL goal against his former home team at 15:24 in the first period, firing a shot from the point that snuck past Cowichan goaltender Lucas Pfeil. The assist went to Lukas Jirousek.

Blace was not the only Bulldog to pick up his first BCHL goal, as forward Jaydon Merritt notched his first three minutes into the second period. Brandon Buhr added his fifth of the season later in the second, and Chase Klassen sealed the game with an empty-netter in the third period.

Bulldogs goaltender Luke Pearson made 40 saves for his second shutout of the pod season. His first shutout was also against the Caps.

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are back on the ice Sunday (April 18) to face the Nanaimo Clippers at 1 p.m. Catch the Bulldogs on 93.3 PEAK FM or on www.HockeyTV.com.

ICE CHIPS…A Thursday, April 15 game between the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Nanaimo Clippers was postponed last week due to a “potential positive” COVID-19 test result. The test was later determined to be negative, and the game has now been rescheduled to May 11.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL