Hobie Hedquist, who blocked 34 shots, earned his fourth BCHL shutout on Saturday night over the Cowichan Valley Capitals. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)

Hobie Hedquist, who blocked 34 shots, earned his fourth BCHL shutout on Saturday night over the Cowichan Valley Capitals. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs pick up third straight win with shutout against Caps

Goaltender Hobie Hedquist just one shutout behind franchise record

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have three wins in a row after blanking the Cowichan Valley Capitals 4-0 at home on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Brandon Buhr had two goals on the night, while Ethan Leyer and Nicholas Beneteau also scored in the victory.

Hobie Hedquist earned first star honours with 34 saves for his league-leading fourth shutout of the season. Hedquist is now just one shutout behind the franchise record of five in a season, held by Brian Stewart back in 2005-2006.

The win improved the Bulldogs overall record 18-9-3-0 and they remain third in the Coastal Conference.

Next up, the Bulldogs will host the Nanaimo Clippers on Wednesday evening (Jan. 19). Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

ICE CHIPS…With Saturday’s game, Bulldogs captain Stephen Castagna moved into 10th all-time on the Bulldogs game played list, at 167 games and counting.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL

 

Alberni Valley Bulldogs goaltender Hobie Hedquist is just one shutout behind the franchise record of five in a season, set by Brian Stewart back in 2005-2006. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)

Alberni Valley Bulldogs goaltender Hobie Hedquist is just one shutout behind the franchise record of five in a season, set by Brian Stewart back in 2005-2006. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)

Previous story
NHL to stop testing asymptomatic players post-All-Star break

Just Posted

Hobie Hedquist, who blocked 34 shots, earned his fourth BCHL shutout on Saturday night over the Cowichan Valley Capitals. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs pick up third straight win with shutout against Caps

Staffing challenges driven by Omicron cases numbers have significantly impacted the ability of Island Health to provide safe, quality care, health authority president Kathy McNeil said. (Black Press Media file photo)
Omicron-driven staffing shortages lead to service interruptions in Island Health facilities

Port Alberni Bombers forward Brett MacLean and Nanaimo Buccaneers forward Tyler Ollech eagerly wait for the puck to drop in the opening period of a game on Friday, Jan. 14. The Bombers were trailing 2-0, but came back and won 3-2 in overtime. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers get a win in first home game of 2022

Lisa George, left, and other volunteers with the Grassroots Homelessness Coalition set up the trailer and awning used in their pop-up warming centres in the spare lot beside the Port Alberni Friendship Center in early December 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY GRASSROOTS H. COALITION)
Grassroots Homelessness Coalition’s trailer ransacked, vandalized in Port Alberni