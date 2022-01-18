BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs pick up third straight win with shutout against Caps

Goaltender Hobie Hedquist just one shutout behind franchise record

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have three wins in a row after blanking the Cowichan Valley Capitals 4-0 at home on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Brandon Buhr had two goals on the night, while Ethan Leyer and Nicholas Beneteau also scored in the victory.

Hobie Hedquist earned first star honours with 34 saves for his league-leading fourth shutout of the season. Hedquist is now just one shutout behind the franchise record of five in a season, held by Brian Stewart back in 2005-2006.

The win improved the Bulldogs overall record 18-9-3-0 and they remain third in the Coastal Conference.

Next up, the Bulldogs will host the Nanaimo Clippers on Wednesday evening (Jan. 19). Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

ICE CHIPS…With Saturday’s game, Bulldogs captain Stephen Castagna moved into 10th all-time on the Bulldogs game played list, at 167 games and counting.

