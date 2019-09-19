BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs rally for the win with five goals in third period

Bulldogs’ forward Dawson Tritt weaves around a Surrey defender during Tuesday’s game. ELENA RARDON PHOTO The Alberni Valley Bulldogs celebrate Jackson Munro’s game-winning goal against the Surrey Eagles on Tuesday, Sept. 17. ELENA RARDON PHOTO A youngster was delighted to meet Bulldogs’ mascot Bernie during a game on Tuesday. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Bulldogs’ forward Josh Zary pursues Surrey Eagles forward Hudson Schandor behind the Surrey net on Tuesday. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Bulldogs forward Jacob Bosse beats Surrey defender Owen Nolan in a race to the puck. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs used a five-goal third period to erase a two-goal deficit and defeat the Surrey Eagles, 6-3, at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Tuesday night.

The game started with a Bulldogs’ goal as forward Dawson Tritt scored his first of the season just 53 seconds into the contest. The lead was short-lived, however, as the Eagles bounced back less than a minute later when Cristophe Tellier notched his third of the season for the Eagles.

The second period saw the Eagles grab control, as Cade Alami and Cody Schiavon each scored before the mid-way mark of the period to give the Eagles a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes of play.

Much like Saturday’s home opener against Nanaimo, the Bulldogs refused to go down without a fight.

Isaac Pascoal got the third period fun started just 2:29 into the frame to pull the Bulldogs to within one. Carson Hemenway got his first BCHL goal at 9:11 to even the game at 3-3, and then the Bulldogs really took over. Jackson Munro and Ryan Doolin each scored about three minutes apart before Josh Zary hit the empty net with just 27 seconds left in the third for a 6-3 win.

Goaltender Jackson Glassford earned his first BCHL win and made 30 saves in the process. Glassford now has 71 stops through his first two career starts.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a strong night on the special teams as they went four for four on the penalty kill and went one for three with the man-advantage.

The Bulldogs are next in action on Friday when they take on the Cowichan Valley Capitals in Duncan. The team will then return home on Saturday night to face the Nanaimo Clippers at the Alberni Valley Multiplex at 7 p.m.