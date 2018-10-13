BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs ready to ‘Pink the Rink’

Bulldogs face Victoria Grizzlies with a win in their home-and-home series

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs will ‘Pink the Rink’ in honour of breast cancer survivors on Oct. 13, 2018. Some of the players will be playing in honour of friends and family members. SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are encouraging their fans to wear pink to Saturday’s BC Hockey League home game against Victoria Grizzlies.

The “Pink the Rink” campaign is in support of breast cancer research, says team director of business operations Tali Campbell. It’s a campaign close to the players’ heart, as many players have family and friends who have been diagnosed with cancer.

“It’s something our team in the past couple of years has taken a real fondness to,” Campbell said. “We make sure the guys have their pink stick tape, pink (skate) laces and encourage all our fans to wear pink to the rink in support of breast cancer research.”

Bev Frolic from the Canadian Cancer Society will perform a ceremonial puck drop at the beginning of the game. The game programs for Oct. 13 are pink, and the rink’s foyer has been decorated with large pink ribbons.

“It’s to show our support for those who are battling breast cancer or any type of cancer really,” Campbell said.

The Bulldogs and Grizzlies are coming to the Dawg Pound at the Alberni Valley Multiplex in the second of a home-and-home BCHL tilt. Ryan Miotto extended his scoring streak to three straight games by potting an insurance goal into an empty net with 26 left in Friday’s game as the Bulldogs beat Victoria 5–3.

The first period ended in a 2–2 draw. Carter Berger gave Victoria a two-goal lead before Dawson Tritt (Ethan Jones) scored at 13:11. Keaton Mastrodonato (Darren Rizzolo, Jackon Doucet) tied it up a minute later.

Mitch Deelstra (Stephen Castagna, Spencer Hora) gave the Bulldogs the lead at 7:55 of the second period. Mastrodonato (Evan Googins) scored the game winner at 9:16 on the power play. Ryan Nolan brought Victoria to within one goal at 13:18 of the third, but it wasn’t enough as Miotto finished the Grizz off with the insurance goal.

Tickets for the Oct. 13 Pink the Rink game are available at the Bulldogs’ office at the Multiplex.

editor@albernivalleynews.com

Alberta government says it would front $700M for Calgary Olympics

