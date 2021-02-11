BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs rookie commits to NCAA hockey team

Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono battles with a pair of Nanaimo Clippers for the puck during a preseason game in late 2020. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

An Alberni Valley Bulldogs rookie has committed to play college hockey.

The Bulldogs announced on Tuesday, Feb. 9 that 2004-born forward Ethan Bono has committed to NCAA Div. 1 hockey at Merrimack College in Massachusetts for the 2022-2023 season.

The Bulldogs rookie posted three goals and two assists in 13 games during the Bulldogs’ extended training camp in late 2020.

Originally from Port McNeill, Bono came to the Bulldogs as a highly-touted recruit after a record-setting season with the Elite 15 squad at the Pacific Coast Academy in Victoria.

“I am extremely honoured and excited to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey at Merrimack College,” Bono posted on Facebook. “Thanks to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for all the help along the way.”

At 6-foot-three, Bono projects to be an impact body when he heads to Merrimack down the road.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL