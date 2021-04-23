BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs scoring leader commits to NCAA

Castagna is the sixth Bulldog to secure an NCAA Div. 1 scholarship this season

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs announced on April 19 that veteran forward Stephen Castagna has committed to the Bentley Falcons Division 1 men’s hockey program for the 2022-23 season.

The 19-year-old native of North Vancouver is in his third full season with Bulldogs. As of April 22, he was sitting at the top of the list of BCHL scoring leaders, with 19 points in 10 games (10 goals, nine assists) for the 2020-21 pod season.

Castagna said in a press release that he was “proud and honoured” to commit to Bentley Hockey.

“I’d like to thank my family, coaches, teammates and everyone that has helped me along the way,” he said.

Bulldogs head coach and general manager Joe Martin said he was happy for Castagna and his family.

“From my first day here with the Bulldogs, he has always been a team player,” said Martin. “I trust his leadership and I’m looking forward to winning more together before he heads off to Bentley.”

