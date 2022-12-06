BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs shut out during teddy toss game

Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ fans line up their stuffies on the glass behind the Victoria Grizzlies in anticipation of the Bulldogs scoring their first goal for the teddy bear toss on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Grizzlies foiled their plans, however, by shutting out the Bulldogs’ 5-0. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Dalyn Fredrickson carts a giant orca up the stairs at the Alberni Valley Multiplex during the second period intermission of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ teddy bear toss game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Fredrickson had to wait until the final buzzer to throw his whale onto the ice as the ‘Dogs were shut out 5-0. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Jeff Cook sells teddy bears from the Port Alberni Toy Run in the lobby at the AV Mutiplex prior to the Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ annual teddy bear toss game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Victoria Grizzlies’ goaltender Oliver Auyeung-Ashton robs Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ Zeke Nicholson in front of an open net late in the third period to preserve the Grizzlies’ 5-0 shutout on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022—the Bulldogs’ teddy bear toss night. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ hockey fans had to wait until the final buzzer to toss their teddy bears onto the ice on Friday after the Victoria Grizzlies shut out the ‘Dogs 5-0 in B.C. Hockey League action.

The annual teddy bear toss traditionally sees fans throw stuffed toys onto the ice after the home team scores their first goal of the night. The event, which happens at other BCHL games during early December as well as other junior hockey leagues, is a way to collect donations of toys, warm socks, mitts and toques to be distributed to people who need them throughout the rest of the year. Fans brought new items wrapped in plastic bags, and volunteers with the Port Alberni Toy Run were selling special Toy Run bears for those who didn’t bring anything with them.

Despite many chances in front of Victoria goaltender Oliver Auyeung-Ashton, the Bulldogs failed to score a goal.

Game day operations manager Laurie Thomson said Bulldogs’ fans were generous despite the shutout. She hadn’t counted all the stuffies by Monday, but said there were numerous packages of socks, mitts and toques among the hundreds of stuffies.

“We’ve got some very thoughtful fans and community to make sure we cover all those areas,” she said.

“I think there’s more (warm clothing items) this year than previous years, which will really help in community.”

Players will be around town this week handing out stuffies to seniors’ facilities, Ty Watson House hospice, West Coast General Hospital, Sage Haven Society, Salvation Army, the RCMP and ambulance stations for adults and children who need some comfort during emergencies.

“The players appreciate that they can deliver these and hopefully bring somebody a little bit of joy during this time,” Thomson added.



susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com

Alberni ValleyBCHL, Alberni Valley BulldogsPort Alberni