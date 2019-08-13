The Alberni Valley Bulldogs franchise will occupy the Alberni Valley Multiplex until 2024. NEWS FILE PHOTO

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs sign extension with City of Port Alberni

Junior A hockey team will stay at Alberni Valley Multiplex until 2024

The City of Port Alberni and the Alberni Valley Bulldogs have agreed to an extension that will keep the Junior A hockey team in the Alberni Valley for an additional four years.

The city and the team entered into an agreement back in August 2016 for the Bulldogs franchise to occupy the Alberni Valley Multiplex until July 31, 2020. The ownership of the team changed on July 31 of this year as Keycorp Sports & Entertainment Ltd. of Victoria purchased the BCHL team.

The new agreement extends the existing agreement for a further four years, to July 31, 2024. Rent and playoff game rates in the extension will increase each year by two percent over the applicable rates from the previous year. All other terms and conditions from the original agreement will remain the same.

“We’re excited to be in a position to extend our great partnership with the City of Port Alberni,” said Bulldogs president David Michaud in an earlier press release. “We’re very proud to call the Multiplex home and greatly appreciate the city’s desire to make Bulldogs hockey feasible for many years to come.

“We want the Bulldogs to be in Port Alberni,” he added.


