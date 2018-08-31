Ethan Jones assisted on the lone Alberni Valley Bulldogs goal during a preseason game against the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Wednesday, Aug. 29. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs split preseason games against Caps

5-3 win followed by a 6-1 loss

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs split a pair of preseason games against the Cowichan Valley Capitals, with one win and one loss.

On Tuesday, Aug. 28, the Bulldogs were dominant in a game at the Island Savings Centre in Duncan, finishing with a 5-3 score and a 43-27 lead in shots. Bulldogs forward Paul Selleck picked up two goals in the game and goaltender Blake Wood earned the win.

In Wednesday’s game at Weyerhaeuser Arena, the Bulldogs struggled to get past Capitals goaltender Jack Grant. Selleck, with his third goal in two games, managed to break the shutout 13:04 into the third period with an assist from Ethan Jones, but the Capitals took a 6-1 win.

Bulldogs head coach Matt Hughes said the rosters in both games were “vastly different.”

“We’re playing four [exhibition] games in five nights,” he explained. “We’re trying to avoid anybody playing four in a row, or three in a row.”

The roster was down to 27 players as of Thursday afternoon. Management still has a few decisions to make, as the roster must be cut down to 23 by opening night on September 7.

READ: Alberni Valley Bulldogs win first exhibition game of 2018-19 season

“It’s going to be extremely tough,” said Hughes. “I’ve been really impressed with the quality of players here.”

Along with a “good core of guys” returning from the 2017-18 season, Hughes said the team has benefitted from a full year of recruiting.

“It’s made a difference in the quality of player we could bring in and the number of quality players,” he said. “It’s made the group faster, bigger and stronger.”

The Bulldogs are preparing for their final two exhibition games against the Nanaimo Clippers. The first will take place on Friday, Aug. 31 in Nanaimo, and the second will take place at Oceanside Place in Parksville. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. both nights.

The Bulldogs will hold their home opener against the Victoria Grizzlies on Friday, Sept. 14.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

 

Bulldogs defenceman Darren Rizzolo works to keep the puck in play during a preseason game against the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Wednesday, Aug. 29. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Previous story
A look at the Canadian Football League at the halfway mark
Next story
Tali Campbell steps down as director of business operations for Bulldogs

Just Posted

Port Alberni Portal Players raise new theatre curtains

Capitol Theatre’s new curtains a result of fundraising initiative

Tali Campbell steps down as director of business operations for Bulldogs

Alberni Valley Bulldogs hired Campbell in August 2017

Salmon fishing was good for Legion Br. 293’s annual derby

Approximately 100 entered the derby

DRAW Gallery in Port Alberni hosts a paint out

Paint Out starts at Sproat Lake Provincial Park

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs split preseason games against Caps

5-3 win followed by a 6-1 loss

VIDEO: Trudeau determined to build pipeline, tackle climate change despite court ruling

Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’

Poacher may have killed elk on Vancouver Island

Death of bull elk ‘very suspect,’ says provincial conservation officer

Manitoba politician taking heat over Tweet about former teacher’s ‘hotness’

Steven Fletcher, an Independent member of the legislature, posted about his former grade 7 teacher

Deal reached on broken rail line to Churchill in Manitoba

The community on Hudson Bay has been isolated since spring flooding in 2017

Four charged in shooting of Manitoba RCMP officer

An 18-year-old First Nations man is facing two counts of attempted murder

Despite Trump deadline, NAFTA talks to resume next week

Any deal with Canada would be “totally on our terms,” said US president

Vancouver Island woman pinned by deer Friday morning

With video: RCMP wrestle with tangled deer

Trans Mountain expansion could be delayed for years: experts

The federal government will have to redo its consultation with all affected First Nations along the pipeline

VIDEO: Humpbacks breach so close man can smell whale

B.C. man could have reached out and touched ‘playful’ whales

Most Read