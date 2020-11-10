BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs split weekend games

After a 3-1 loss to the Nanaimo Clippers on Friday night, the BCHL’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs pulled together a come-from-behind shootout win against the Victoria Grizzlies on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Try as they might, the Bulldogs couldn’t get the offence rolling in a 3-1 loss to the Clippers on Friday, Nov. 6 in Port Alberni. Despite outshooting the Clippers 48-35, the Bulldogs couldn’t rattle Clippers’ goaltender Jordan Naylor, who made 47 saves in his first-star performance. Stephen Castagna was the lone Bulldog to beat Naylor on the night.

On Saturday night in Victoria, the Grizzlies scored twice in the first period and managed to hold onto their 2-0 lead until the third period, when Bulldogs forward Brandon Buhr got his first of the night. The Grizzlies retaliated to make it 3-1, but Buhr scored twice more to get the hat trick and take the game to overtime.

With nothing decided in overtime, the game went to a shootout. Bulldogs forward Caige Sterzer got the game-winner and Luke Pearson picked up the win in goal.

Next up, the Bulldogs will host the Nanaimo Clippers for a rematch at Weyerhaeuser Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The Bulldogs will then travel to Victoria to face the Clippers on Friday, Nov. 13. You can catch the games at www.hockeytv.com.

ICE CHIPS…On Friday, Bulldogs defenceman Moe Acee was traded to the Nanaimo Clippers for future considerations. The move became necessary after the Bulldogs added defenceman Loeden Schaufler to the lineup last week.

