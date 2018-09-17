Bulldogs forward Jackson Doucet dishes a pass to a teammate during a home game against the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Saturday, Sept. 15. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs struggle at home

Home opener ends with a 5-1 loss

Despite a strong start to the 2018-19 season, the Alberni Valley Bulldogs struggled at home last weekend.

The team’s home opener took place on Friday, Sept. 14, with the team squaring off against the Victoria Grizzlies. The game ended in a 5-1 victory for Victoria, with Grizzlies forward Alex Campbell netting a hat trick. The Bulldogs managed to get on the board late in the third, with a goal from forward Julian Benner (assisted by Tyler Vanuden and Keaton Mastrodonato).

On Saturday, Sept. 15, the Bulldogs couldn’t seem to get past Cowichan Valley Capitals goaltender Jack Grant. Despite Alberni Valley outshooting their opposition 29-23, the game ended in a 4-0 loss.

Next up is an extended road trip for the Bulldogs, starting with two showcase games in Chilliwack this weekend. The team will face last year’s BCHL Fred Page Cup champions the Wenatchee Wild on Friday, Sept. 21.

 

Bulldogs forward Michael Sacco dodges a check from a Capitals player during a game on Saturday, Sept. 15. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Previous story
Sapporo ends bid for 2026 Winter Olympics

Just Posted

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs struggle at home

Home opener ends with a 5-1 loss

Alberni council pushes for spill response base despite Trans Mountain decision

B.C. mayors and councillors voted to ask the province to continue building bases

Port Alberni quilters donate to those in need

Sunshine Club quilters delivered bags of toiletries to ACAWS, cat beds to SPCA

Food Drive seeks support from Port Alberni residents

Province-wide food drive will support local food banks

West Coast Dragon Boat Society to hold fall regatta

Mixed regatta will draw 18 teams from across Vancouver Island

Toy Run roars through Port Alberni

Vancouver Island’s largest motorcycle event draws more than 500 riders

Four military, eight civilian aircraft scour B.C. for missing Edmonton plane

The plane was on a flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack when officials were notified Friday that it was overdue.

Governments join to push for World Heritage Site for Vancouver’s Chinatown

Premier Horgan says the contributions of early Chinese immigrants and their descendants touch every corner of the province.

Breaking: Ontario MP Leona Alleslev ditches Liberals, crosses floor to Tories

Leona Alleslev made the announcement as MPs returned to Ottawa following their summer break.

Saskatchewan RCMP still looking for suspect in car theft that led to Amber Alert

The child was found almost 14 hours later still inside the SUV, which had been left about two kilometres from where it had been taken and was noticed by some workers who called 911.

B.C. man facing first-degree murder charge in death of Belgian tourist

Amelie Sakkalis’ body was found on Aug. 22 near Boston Bar

Vernon hosts informational meeting on Canada’s newest political party

The People’s Party of Canada launched Friday; info meeting Monday, 6:30 p.m., Village Green Hotel

Protesters rally outside Ont. legislature during rare midnight sitting

Protesters voiced their opposition to the bill inside Queen’s Park as well, heckling Progressive Conservative legislators with cries of “shame, shame” until the Speaker cleared the public galleries.

NDP has yet to nominate a single candidate for next federal election

While the Conservatives and the Liberals tout having candidates nominated and money in the bank the NDP has yet to nominate a single candidate.

Most Read