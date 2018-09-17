BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs struggle at home

Despite a strong start to the 2018-19 season, the Alberni Valley Bulldogs struggled at home last weekend.

The team’s home opener took place on Friday, Sept. 14, with the team squaring off against the Victoria Grizzlies. The game ended in a 5-1 victory for Victoria, with Grizzlies forward Alex Campbell netting a hat trick. The Bulldogs managed to get on the board late in the third, with a goal from forward Julian Benner (assisted by Tyler Vanuden and Keaton Mastrodonato).

On Saturday, Sept. 15, the Bulldogs couldn’t seem to get past Cowichan Valley Capitals goaltender Jack Grant. Despite Alberni Valley outshooting their opposition 29-23, the game ended in a 4-0 loss.

Next up is an extended road trip for the Bulldogs, starting with two showcase games in Chilliwack this weekend. The team will face last year’s BCHL Fred Page Cup champions the Wenatchee Wild on Friday, Sept. 21.