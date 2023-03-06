BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs sweep Caps in weekend series

Cowichan Valley Capitals defenceman Ethan O’Halloran grabs the loose puck as William Elias takes down Bulldogs forward AJ Vasko during a game on Sunday, March 5. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) The Bulldogs celebrate Nicholas Beneteau’s first period goal on Sunday, March 5 against the Cowichan Valley Capitals. With the goal, Beneteau claimed the the longest point streak in the BCHL this season at 18 games. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Cowichan Valley Capitals goaltender Lukas Renaud makes a save on Bulldogs forward Chase Klassen in the first period of a game on Sunday, March 5. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman Logan Holm battles with Cowichan Valley Capitals forward Andrew Haxton along the boards during a game on Sunday, March 5. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Alberni Valley Bulldogs fan Kaicee Trott shows off her handmade sign to cheer on Nicholas Beneteau and his linemates Will Elger and Dakota MacIntosh. The sign turned out to be good luck for Beneteau, who scored in the first period on Sunday, March 5. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs swept the visiting Cowichan Valley Capitals in a two-game series at the Alberni Valley Multiplex last weekend.

On Saturday, March 4, the Bulldogs picked up a 9-3 win against the Capitals in an emotional game, as the two teams combined for 75 minutes in penalties. The Bulldogs built a 3-1 lead before the game was 10 minutes old, then went on to add three more goals in the second, and three more in the third to cap things off. David Sacco netted his first career BCHL hat trick, while Chase Klassen and Matt Kursonis each scored twice. Matthew Maltais and Mason Croucher rounded out the scoring, and goaltender Hobie Hedquist stopped 27 of 30 on the night.

On Sunday evening, the Bulldogs once again struck first, as Nicholas Beneteau picked up a powerplay goal near the end of the first period. With the goal, Beneteau claimed the longest point streak in the BCHL this season, at 18 games.

There was no scoring in the second frame, but Cowichan managed to tie things up in the third and send the game to overtime. Sacco played the hero again for the Bulldogs, notching the game winner 58 seconds into overtime. Bulldogs goaltender Campbell Arnold made 19 saves in the 2-1 win.

ICE CHIPS…Next up, the Bulldogs will head to Victoria for two games against the Grizzlies. The team will be back at home on Saturday, March 11 as the Powell River Kings pay a visit. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL