The Alberni Valley Bulldogs celebrate a goal in Game 1 of the Coastal Conference quarter-finals against the Victoria Grizzlies. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs sweep Grizzlies in first round of playoffs

The Bulldogs will have to wait to see who their second round opponent will be

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs will be moving on to the next round of the BCHL playoffs after sweeping the Victoria Grizzlies in four games.

READ MORE: Alberni Valley Bulldogs pick up 2-0 playoff series lead against Victoria Grizzlies

After the Bulldogs won Game 3 on Tuesday, April 4 by a score of 6-2, the Grizzlies looked to stave off elimination at home on Wednesday. However, the visiting Bulldogs picked up a quick 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Matthew Maltais and AJ Vasko.

Bulldogs forward Dakota MacIntosh made it 3-0 to start the middle frame, and the Grizzlies answered back with two goals of their own to cut the lead to one. But Bulldogs defenceman Emanuelson Charbonneau made it 4-2 before the end of the frame.

Victoria came out strong in the third period, scoring just 19 seconds into the frame, but Bulldogs Will Elger and MacIntosh sealed the game with two late markers to take the game—and the series.

The Bulldogs are the first Coastal Conference team to advance to the second round, so they will have to wait to find out who their next opponent will be.

This is the second year in a row that the Bulldogs have advanced to the second round of the playoffs. Last season, they swept the Cowichan Valley Capitals in four games before they were eliminated by the Langley Rivermen.

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs celebrate a goal in Game 1 of the Coastal Conference quarter-finals against the Victoria Grizzlies. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)
