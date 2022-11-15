BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs swept by Clippers

Clippers goaltender Aiden Campbell makes a save during a bit of a scrum in front of the net between the Clippers and the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs lost both games in a home-and-home series against the Nanaimo Clippers last weekend.

Friday’s game in Nanaimo ended in a 4-1 loss, despite the Bulldogs generating 43 shots on goal. They didn’t find the back of the net until the final minutes of the third period, when Nicholas Beneteau scored his sixth of the season.

On Saturday, a solid effort at home fell short in a 3-2 shootout loss. It was a battle between the Campbells, as Clippers goaltender Aidan Campbell and Alberni Valley Bulldogs goaltender Campbell Arnold went toe-to-toe all night to get the game to a shootout. In the end, the Clippers found the extra goal in the skills session to pull out the win and the weekend sweep of the Bulldogs.

Ethan Bono and Cam VanSickle scored in regulation for the Bulldogs, while Raoul Boilard scored in the shootout.

The Bulldogs return home on Nov. 25 to face the currently undefeated Penticton Vees. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHLPort Alberni