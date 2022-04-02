BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs take 2-0 series lead against Cowichan Valley Capitals

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs celebrate Brandon Buhr’s goal in the first period of Game 2 of the BCHL’s Coastal Conference quarter-final playoff series with Cowichan Capitals. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Cowichan goaltender McCoy Bidewell makes a save on Bulldogs forward Chase Klassen during Game 2 of the BCHL’s Coastal Conference quarter-final playoff series on Saturday, April 2. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A group of young Bulldogs fans enjoys Game 2 of the BCHL’s Coastal Conference quarter-final playoff series at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Saturday, April 2. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Big Daddy performs outside of the Alberni Valley Multiplex as part of the pre-game tailgate party on Saturday, April 2 presented by Five Acre Co. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have taken a 2-0 series lead against the Cowichan Valley Capitals in the B.C. Hockey League’s Coastal Conference quarter-finals.

The Bulldogs picked up their second win at home on Saturday, April 2 in front of a crowd of more than 1,300.

Festivities began Saturday outside the Alberni Valley Multiplex with a tailgate party, courtesy of Five Acre Co., with Big Daddy and The Ticks providing live entertainment.

Bulldogs forward Brandon Buhr opened the scoring in the first period, then scored again in the second. Cowichan managed to get on the board in the third period with a goal from Massimo Sarantos Lombardi, but Bulldogs forward Nicholas Beneteau sealed the 3-1 victory for Port Alberni just a few minutes later with an empty net marker.

Games 3 and 4 are scheduled to take place in Duncan on April 5 and 6. Game 5, if necessary, will take place in Port Alberni on Friday, April 8.

