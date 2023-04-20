BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs tie up playoff series with Surrey Eagles in overtime

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs celebrate their overtime win against the Surrey Eagles during Game 4 of the Coastal Conference semi-finals on Wednesday, April 19. (PHOTO COURTESY LYNDON CASSELL PHOTOGRAPHY)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs managed to tie up their playoff series with the Surrey Eagles with a dramatic 3-2 overtime win at home on Wednesday, April 19.

Bulldogs forward Matt Kursonis was the overtime hero, as he tipped home an Owen Desilets point shot just 1:55 into overtime to send more than 1,500 fans at the Dawg Pound into a frenzy. The goal pulled the Bulldogs even with Surrey at 2-2 in the best-of-seven BCHL Coastal Conference semifinals.

While the Eagles were the better team early, it was the Bulldogs’ Dakota MacIntosh who opened the scoring at the 8:57 mark of the second period. The goal gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead, but it also sparked a wild couple of minutes in what was previously a scoreless hockey game. The Eagles pulled even under a minute later as Jake Bongo knocked home his fourth of the playoffs, but Brandon Buhr answered right back for the Bulldogs just over a minute after the Bongo goal to re-establish the Bulldogs lead heading to the locker room after 40 minutes of play.

Unfortunately, Bulldogs goaltender Hobie Hedquist suffered an injury late in the second period. While he was able to finish the frame, he did not play in the third. He was replaced by Campbell Arnold, who last suited up for the Bulldogs on March 11 against the Powell River Kings. Before Arnold had a chance to get settled, Eagles rookie Massimo Fazio scored the equalizer exactly two minutes into the third period.

But Arnold went on to stop the next 10 shots he faced in the third period. This led to an overtime period, where the Bulldogs were able to capitalize on the power play when Ross Roloson was whistled for tripping just 57 seconds into the extra period.

The final shots favoured the Bulldogs 42-40 and Arnold earned the win in goal, making 10 saves on the 11 shots he faced. Eagles goaltender Michael Sochan made 39 saves on the night.

Both teams now head back to Surrey for a pivotal Game Five at the South Surrey Arena on Friday, April 21 at 7:15 p.m. Game Six will be held back at the Alberni Valley Multiplex at 6 p.m. on Sunday evening (April 23).

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHLSurrey Eagles