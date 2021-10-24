BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs to celebrate league’s 60th anniversary with ‘retro night’

The BC Hockey League has unveiled its retro jersey designs in celebration of the league’s 60th anniversary season.

BCHL teams will each host a retro night in their arena where they will wear their brand-new retro jerseys and take their fans for a walk down memory lane by honouring the history of their franchise, the league and hockey in their region.

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are scheduled to host their retro night on Saturday, Nov. 6 as they take on the Nanaimo Clippers.

Teams will wear their retro jerseys during their retro theme nights, but will also wear them at other points during the season as an alternate uniform. The designs range from retro-inspired versions of current uniforms to thowbacks to a previous look.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL