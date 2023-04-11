BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs to face Surrey Eagles in Coastal semifinals

The Bulldogs advance to second round for second year in a row after defeating Grizzlies

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs will be moving on to the next round of the BCHL playoffs after sweeping the Victoria Grizzlies in four games.

After the Bulldogs won Game 3 on Tuesday, April 4 by a score of 6-2, the Grizzlies looked to stave off elimination at home on Wednesday. However, the visiting Bulldogs picked up a quick 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Matthew Maltais and AJ Vasko.

Bulldogs forward Dakota MacIntosh made it 3-0 to start the middle frame, and the Grizzlies answered back with two goals of their own to cut the lead to one. But Bulldogs defenceman Emanuelson Charbonneau made it 4-2 before the end of the frame.

Victoria came out strong in the third period, scoring just 19 seconds into the frame, but Bulldogs Will Elger and MacIntosh sealed the game with two late markers to take the game—and the series.

The Bulldogs were the first Coastal Conference team to advance to the second round. This is the second year in a row that the Bulldogs have advanced to the second round of the playoffs. Last season, they swept the Cowichan Valley Capitals in four games before they were eliminated by the Langley Rivermen.

This time, they will be facing the Surrey Eagles in the second round after Surrey defeated the Powell River Kings in five games. Surrey will have home ice advantage, so Games 1 and 2 will take place on April 14 and 15 in Surrey.

The Bulldogs will return home for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 19. Puck drop for both games is 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.albernivalleybulldogs.ca or at the Bulldogs office.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL